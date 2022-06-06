But IndianCupid is not without reason an online dating platform

Search

As all the IndianCupid reviews emphasize, the search is not accessible via the side menu at IndianCupid but can be found in the upper area. It should be said that both the free basic member, as well as Premium members can take advantage of the complete functionality of the search – and it is very extensive. Whether the search for the nickname, age, distance, hair color, height, weight, all that and much more, such as children, marital status, education, leave nothing to be desired in the search. The more filters are used; the more concrete the person you are looking for. Of course, this means that fewer potential singles are displayed. Keep reading the review to learn more.

Find Matches

All review notice the fact, that ater completing your profile, you will have your unique page. This profile can be matched with other members of IndianCupid. However, the partner proposals are only part of the matching principle. It is possible to search for the brokerage on your own. You can also search for singles in your city. These singles will then be presented based on gallery pictures. With the search option, it is also possible to select more specific criteria than just age or nationality. This makes it easier to find a girl that suits you. Keep reading the review to learn even more.

Especially the live features are useful at IndianCupid. According to reviews, anyone who has a paid subscription can communicate with a potential partner via a live chat or even via webcam.

Contact

As all reviews state, making contact at IndianCupid is usually done via a live chat or a webcam. These features are only available for a premium membership. If you use a free version of the site, you cannot contact other users. If you want to take a look at his http://hookupdate.net/it/millionairematch-review site works, you can first use only the free version. But free version cannot be used to communicate. That means that sending videos and audios, chatting, receiving emails and reading messages is limited.

Special Features and User-Friendliness

Due to its simple design, IndianCupid is a user-friendly partner exchange. Users should not have any problems with navigation. Also, IndianCupid offers its app. This makes you mobile and you can also flirt on the way. The app is available for Android devices. Furthermore, the website is mobile optimized. So it does not matter if it opens on the phone or using the desktop version. The use is generally possible with all Internet-enabled devices. Singles, who prefer to search for a partner on the move, will be satisfied by using IndianCupid app.

Free Services

Registration;

Creating a profile;

Send contact requests;

Search by age, gender, and country.

Paid Services

Contacting members;

Specific search;

Add unlimited contacts;

Viewing photos.

IndianCupid – Is It Safe?

IndianCupid has fallen into the background in comparison to other partner exchanges and offers little chance of success from the experience of IndianCupid dating site reviews. There is simply too little going on the portal and the partner suggestions often do not match the search criteria entered due to a lack of existing members. The costs are not worthwhile. That’s why the dating agency gets only 7.1.

Prices

Registration at IndianCupid is free. With the free basic membership, you can get the first impression of the dating service and see if you feel comfortable on the platform. In addition to the registration, free services include partner suggestions.

However, access to sending and receiving messages is limited. You can get in touch with beautiful ladies or stunning men only after buying a subscription. With the Premium Membership, you can use lots of additional services. As a means of payment are credit cards and bank transfer to choose from. The IndianCupid costs depend on the chosen subscription. The monthly costs decrease with a longer membership. From the price-performance ratio is an annual subscription thus best. Whether it’s worth registering for you is best explained by our IndianCupid dating website review and customer experience.